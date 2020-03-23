Things appear to be looking up for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) is -2.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.24 and a high of $152.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The KRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.1% off its average median price target of $122.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.25% off the consensus price target high of $137.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 29.87% higher than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.64, the stock is -8.91% and -17.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 14.10% at the moment leaves the stock 53.14% off its SMA200. KRTX registered a gain of 335.48% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.98.

The stock witnessed a -26.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.59%, and is -5.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.61% over the week and 9.84% over the month.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $2.19B. Distance from 52-week low is 555.16% and -51.55% from its 52-week high.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.30% this year.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX), with 4.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.84% while institutional investors hold 81.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 20.59M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 64.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.9 million shares valued at $293.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.67% of the KRTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 1.89 million shares valued at $142.06 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellcome Trust Limited as Trustee of The Wellcome Trust which holds 1.27 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $95.41 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 731607.0 with a market value of $55.12 million.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Preston Heather, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Preston Heather bought 2,050 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $71.71 per share for a total of $146998.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5450.0 shares.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Preston Heather (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $80.00 per share for $80000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3400.0 shares of the KRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Brannan Stephen K. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,728 shares at an average price of $86.55 for $668858.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX).