Things appear to be looking up for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) is -76.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.13 and a high of $20.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The RTLR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.83% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 40.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is -54.58% and -68.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -74.51% off its SMA200. RTLR registered a loss of -77.21% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.33.

The stock witnessed a -73.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.03%, and is -26.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.84% over the week and 15.40% over the month.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) has around 676 employees, a market worth around $690.45M and $447.70M in sales. and $447.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.59 and Fwd P/E is 2.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.55% and -79.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rattler Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $123.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Top Institutional Holders

111 institutions hold shares in Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.96% while institutional investors hold 103.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.18M, and float is at 42.41M with Short Float at 1.55%. Institutions hold 100.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.03 million shares valued at $71.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.22% of the RTLR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.91 million shares valued at $69.52 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 2.98 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $52.94 million, while Cardinal Capital Management LLC holds 5.82% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $45.26 million.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.