Things appear to be looking up for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) is -38.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.62 and a high of $93.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.53% off its average median price target of $85.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.35% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 38.3% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.36, the stock is -35.02% and -38.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 7.70% at the moment leaves the stock -41.66% off its SMA200. WPC registered -36.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.44.

The stock witnessed a -41.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.39%, and is -33.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.11% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $9.56B and $1.23B in sales. and $1.23B in sales Current P/E ratio is 27.75 and Fwd P/E is 25.78. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.81% and -47.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

W. P. Carey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $305.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.30% in year-over-year returns.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Top Institutional Holders

806 institutions hold shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 60.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.68M, and float is at 170.32M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 59.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.6 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.86% of the WPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.11 million shares valued at $1.21 billion to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.65 million shares representing 3.86% and valued at over $532.53 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $289.88 million.

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fox Jason E., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Fox Jason E. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $46.03 per share for a total of $460326.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 541817.0 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Sabatini Gino M. (Managing Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $42.18 per share for $421800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 669644.0 shares of the WPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, PARK JOHN J (President) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.56 for $435611.0. The insider now directly holds 511,829 shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC).

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) that is trading -52.46% down over the past 12 months. CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) is -31.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.02% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.