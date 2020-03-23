This Could Be A Brutal Week For AVX Corporation (AVX), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) shares are 5.37% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.09% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.46% down YTD and 6.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.60% and 4.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2008, Matrix Research recommended the AVX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 03, 2018. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the AVX stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.75. The forecasts give the AVX Corporation stock a price target range of $21.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 0.83% or 0.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.10% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.31, down -3.40% from $1.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 89,753 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 39,002. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 5,531 in purchases and sales respectively.

Slavitt Evan M, a SVP, General Counsel,Secretary at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $129120.0 at $16.14 per share on May 07. The Sr. VP of Global HR had earlier sold another 2,533 AVX shares valued at $55245.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $21.81 per share.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.62 with a market cap of $162.87M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $84000.0. This represented a 98.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.11 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $49.54 million from $33.83 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$15.69 million, significantly higher than the -$16.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Agile Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 9,513,492 shares. Insider sales totaled 760,291 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 483.09k shares after the latest sales, with -106.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 71.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agile Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.92 million shares worth more than $29.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 17.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investor AB, with the investment firm holding over 3.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.78 million and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.