This Could Be A Brutal Week For Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) shares are -53.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.52% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +21.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.31% down YTD and -52.73% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.31% and -50.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Jefferies recommended the BRX stock is a Hold, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 16, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BRX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.97. The forecasts give the Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.44% or 43.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.82, up 0.60% from $0.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 327,493 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 192,853. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 309,993 and 133,420 in purchases and sales respectively.

Crosland Sheryl Maxwell, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $31325.0 at $12.53 per share on Mar 16. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 BRX shares valued at $122600.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $12.26 per share. Taylor James M Jr (President and CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $13.43 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $134300.0 while SIEGEL STEVEN F, sold 6,368 shares on Feb 19 for $130671.0 with each share fetching $20.52.

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB), on the other hand, is trading around $51.58 with a market cap of $2.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $78.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BLKB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $118.25 million. This represented a 50.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $237.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.03 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.19 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.99 billion from $1.71 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $182.48 million, significantly lower than the $201.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $124.11 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Blackbaud Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 237,020 shares. Insider sales totaled 183,733 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 785.77k shares after the latest sales, with 37.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 48.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blackbaud Inc. having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $464.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 4.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $385.33 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.