This Could Be A Brutal Week For Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI), Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (ZN)

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares are -63.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.22% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.67% and -54.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2017, Stephens recommended the IPI stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on May 09, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the IPI stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.98. The forecasts give the Intrepid Potash Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.4% or -22.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.1, down -4.70% from $0.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,298,990 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,203,123. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 49,643 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wyatt Erica, a Chief Human Resources Officer at the company, bought 100 shares worth $242.0 at $2.42 per share on Nov 15. The Exec. Chair, President & CEO had earlier bought another 9,500 IPI shares valued at $22230.0 on Dec 17. The shares were bought at $2.34 per share. CONSIDINE TERRY (Director) bought 12,472 shares at $2.24 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $27937.0 while CONSIDINE TERRY, (Director) bought 67,915 shares on Nov 12 for $162317.0 with each share fetching $2.39.

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN), on the other hand, is trading around $0.17 with a market cap of $18.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Zion Oil & Gas Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 995,976 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.92M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.60% with a share float percentage of 86.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zion Oil & Gas Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $297812.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 769100.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132746.0 and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.