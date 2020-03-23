This Could Be A Brutal Week For Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA), Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares are 24.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.69% or $1.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 30.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.38% and -27.77% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the MNTA stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the MNTA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $24.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.57. The forecasts give the Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $50.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.94% or -6.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -51.80% in the current quarter to -$0.48, down from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.98, down -18.10% from -$2.92 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.58 and -$0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 95 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 139 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,139,929 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,328,318. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 847,791 and 753,857 in purchases and sales respectively.

WHEELER CRAIG A, a President & CEO at the company, sold 37,228 shares worth $1.06 million at $28.51 per share on Mar 06. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 347 MNTA shares valued at $9976.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $28.75 per share. KWON YOUNG (Chief Financial & Bus. Officer) sold 7,356 shares at $28.96 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $213030.0 while Manning Anthony M., (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 7,310 shares on Mar 06 for $211990.0 with each share fetching $29.00.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK), on the other hand, is trading around $20.96 with a market cap of $12.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PEAK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $58.12 million. This represented a 89.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $531.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.09 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.75 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $846.07 million, significantly lower than the $848.71 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.39 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Healthpeak Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 328,015 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,117 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 42.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 504.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthpeak Properties Inc. having a total of 878 institutions that hold shares in the company.