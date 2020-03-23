This Could Be A Brutal Week For Oracle Corporation (ORCL), Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are -13.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.29% or $0.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.96% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.32% down YTD and -14.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.76% and -17.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ORCL stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 34 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ORCL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 34 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.85. The forecasts give the Oracle Corporation stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.79% or -30.43%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.22, up from the $1.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.89, up 0.50% from $3.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.85 and $0.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,379,961 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,872,701. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 275,000 and 275,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHIZEN BRUCE R, a Director at the company, sold 225,000 shares worth $12.29 million at $54.64 per share on Jan 13. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 50,000 ORCL shares valued at $2.75 million on Jan 14. The shares were sold at $55.01 per share. GARCIA-MOLINA HECTOR (Director) sold 4,643 shares at $56.42 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $261951.0 while BERG JEFFREY, (Director) sold 9,550 shares on Nov 08 for $534609.0 with each share fetching $55.98.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), on the other hand, is trading around $14.42 with a market cap of $1.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (FCPT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FCPT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 61.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.55 million. This represented a 83.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $40.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.27 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.31 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at Four Corners Property Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 189,716 shares. Insider sales totaled 85,757 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 620.43k shares after the latest sales, with 41.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 69.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Four Corners Property Trust Inc. having a total of 363 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.36 million shares worth more than $376.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 19.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.57 million and represent 11.65% of shares outstanding.