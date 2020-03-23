This Could Be A Brutal Week For Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) shares are -59.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.28% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -42.57% and -57.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 23, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the ROIC stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ROIC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.68. The forecasts give the Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.57% or 51.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.12 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.35, up 1.90% from $0.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.37 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 486,270 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 188,122. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 300,270 and 102,847 in purchases and sales respectively.

SCHOEBEL RICHARD K., a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 6,000 shares worth $109380.0 at $18.23 per share on Nov 15. The Director had earlier sold another 7,475 ROIC shares valued at $126541.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $16.93 per share. Haines Michael B. (EVP CFO, TREASURER & SECRETARY) sold 10,000 shares at $18.30 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $183000.0 while SCHOEBEL RICHARD K., (Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,000 shares on Nov 12 for $108470.0 with each share fetching $18.08.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), on the other hand, is trading around $12.30 with a market cap of $469.98M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Prevail Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 13,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.22M shares after the latest sales, with -122.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.90% with a share float percentage of 27.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prevail Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 13.82 million shares worth more than $218.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 40.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 3.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.25 million and represent 9.86% of shares outstanding.