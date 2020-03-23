This Could Be A Brutal Week For Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are -68.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.65% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.51% and -39.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2017, Piper Jaffray recommended the ZSAN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 17, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the ZSAN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.00. The forecasts give the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.0% or 76.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to -$0.27, up from the -$0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,218,226 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The President & CEO had earlier bought another 100,000 ZSAN shares valued at $350000.0 on Apr 11. The shares were bought at $3.50 per share.

Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS), on the other hand, is trading around $23.00 with a market cap of $1.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at Brooks Automation Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 621,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 566,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.51M shares after the latest sales, with 9.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 72.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brooks Automation Inc. having a total of 396 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.74 million shares worth more than $450.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $312.95 million and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.