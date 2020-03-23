Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – AutoNation Inc. (AN), Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) shares are -45.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.53% or $0.4 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -48.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.08% and -45.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, The Benchmark Company recommended the AN stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the AN stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $50.71. The forecasts give the AutoNation Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.82% or 28.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to $1.08, up from the $1.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.78, down -0.90% from $4.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $1.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 512,287 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,123,261. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 257,754 and 522,870 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 21 shares worth $945.0 at $45.02 per share on Jan 24. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 AN shares valued at $39940.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $39.94 per share. LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold 78 shares at $45.02 per share on Jan 24 for a total of $3511.0 while LAMPERT EDWARD S, (10% Owner) sold 49,894 shares on Jan 23 for $2.25 million with each share fetching $45.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD), on the other hand, is trading around $8.57 with a market cap of $2.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 88 times at Amicus Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,358,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 902,141 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.79M shares after the latest sales, with 43.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 229.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amicus Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 25.21 million shares worth more than $245.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Redmile Group, LLC held 9.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the investment firm holding over 25.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.79 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.