Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), Sunoco LP (SUN)

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares are -54.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.04% or $0.25 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.67% down YTD and -53.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.74% and -51.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CNP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 13, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CNP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.62. The forecasts give the CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.4% or -4.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, down -27.60% from $1.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.25 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 278,375 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,221. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 199,481 and 27,441 in purchases and sales respectively.

Prochazka Scott M, a President & CEO at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $187810.0 at $26.83 per share on Jan 02. The President & CEO had earlier sold another 7,000 CNP shares valued at $186410.0 on Feb 03. The shares were sold at $26.63 per share. Prochazka Scott M (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares at $24.50 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $171500.0 while Prochazka Scott M, (President & CEO) sold 7,000 shares on Nov 01 for $203140.0 with each share fetching $29.02.

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN), on the other hand, is trading around $15.29 with a market cap of $1.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sunoco LP (SUN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SUN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $43.0 million. This represented a 98.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.1 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.44 billion from $5.5 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $435.0 million, significantly lower than the $447.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $287.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Sunoco LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 266,955 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,092 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.66M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.70% with a share float percentage of 54.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunoco LP having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 14.56 million shares worth more than $445.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 17.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.04 million and represent 4.49% of shares outstanding.