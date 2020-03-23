Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Hi-Crush Inc. (HCR), Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE: HCR) shares are -68.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 47.37% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.15% and -64.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the HCR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.28. The forecasts give the Hi-Crush Inc. stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.0% or -12.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -31.20% in the current quarter to -$0.09, down from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.31, down -5.90% from -$4.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 496,180 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,841. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 69,715 and 6,501 in purchases and sales respectively.

The CEO and Director had earlier bought another 50,000 HCR shares valued at $50940.0 on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $1.02 per share.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL), on the other hand, is trading around $12.00 with a market cap of $11.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CCL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.22 billion. This represented a 74.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.78 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.61 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.71 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.47 billion, significantly lower than the $5.55 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $46.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at Carnival Corporation & Plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 326,748 shares. Insider sales totaled 200,225 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 118.2M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 436.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & Plc having a total of 1,119 institutions that hold shares in the company.