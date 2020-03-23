Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN)

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares are -11.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.06% or $6.58 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.76% down YTD and -9.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.20% and -25.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the ODFL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 20, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the ODFL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $168.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $202.00. The forecasts give the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stock a price target range of $230.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $155.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.66% or -8.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $1.7, up from the $1.64 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.39, up 4.40% from $7.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.99 and $2.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 30,459 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 265,808. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,817 and 6,905 in purchases and sales respectively.

CONGDON EARL E, a Senior Executive Chairman at the company, sold 23,500 shares worth $4.28 million at $181.94 per share on Oct 31. The SVP – Operations had earlier sold another 339 ODFL shares valued at $74790.0 on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $220.62 per share. CONGDON DAVID S (Executive Chairman) sold 23,500 shares at $181.94 per share on Oct 31 for a total of $4.28 million while CONGDON DAVID S, (Executive Chairman) sold 30,150 shares on Aug 20 for $4.99 million with each share fetching $165.51.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), on the other hand, is trading around $12.61 with a market cap of $1.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MYGN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $154.9 million. This represented a 20.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $195.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.58 billion from $1.59 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $60.4 million while total current assets were at $365.3 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.9 million, significantly lower than the $45.6 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Myriad Genetics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 655,163 shares. Insider sales totaled 192,891 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.31M shares after the latest sales, with 96.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 73.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myriad Genetics Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.75 million shares worth more than $347.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 17.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 8.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.12 million and represent 12.03% of shares outstanding.