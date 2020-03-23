Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) shares are -31.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.51% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.48% down YTD and -29.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.71% and -33.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the STAG stock is a Top Pick, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on February 27, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the STAG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.91. The forecasts give the STAG Industrial Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.0% or 25.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 20.30% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 15,101 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 981. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,155 and 981 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jacoby Francis X III, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $49000.0 at $24.50 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000 STAG shares valued at $23750.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $23.75 per share. Mecke Stephen C (COO and EVP) sold 51,212 shares at $31.32 per share on Jan 08 for a total of $1.6 million while King David G, (EVP and Director-Real Estate) sold 30,000 shares on Jan 08 for $939738.0 with each share fetching $31.32.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS), on the other hand, is trading around $19.10 with a market cap of $13.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.76 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATUS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.2 billion. This represented a 51.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.47 billion.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.55 billion, significantly higher than the $2.51 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.2 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Altice USA Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 16,253,440 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,012,802 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 140.01M shares after the latest sales, with 3.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.60% with a share float percentage of 320.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altice USA Inc. having a total of 522 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.1 million shares worth more than $768.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soroban Capital Partners LP, with the investment firm holding over 26.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $710.84 million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.