Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), NOW Inc. (DNOW)

TransEnterix Inc. (NYSE: TRXC) shares are -77.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.13% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -76.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.26% and -72.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 22, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the TRXC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on August 08, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TRXC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.50. The forecasts give the TransEnterix Inc. stock a price target range of $19.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 98.31% or 83.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.90% in the current quarter to -$0.53, up from the -$1.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.67, up 54.60% from -$4.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.48 and -$0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 680,102 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 21,383. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 344,893 and 21,383 in purchases and sales respectively.

Starling William N JR, a Director at the company, sold 9,602 shares worth $13648.0 at $1.42 per share on Dec 19. The Director had earlier bought another 151,219 TRXC shares valued at $187512.0 on Feb 24. The shares were bought at $1.24 per share.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), on the other hand, is trading around $5.78 with a market cap of $679.61M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.97 and spell out a more modest performance – a 47.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at NOW Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 76,034 shares. Insider sales totaled 16,705 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with 5.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 107.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOW Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 15.45 million shares worth more than $215.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 14.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $171.6 million and represent 11.31% of shares outstanding.