Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – VEON Ltd. (VEON), Legg Mason Inc. (LM)

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares are -47.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.10% and -43.22% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the VEON stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the VEON stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.42. The forecasts give the VEON Ltd. stock a price target range of $3.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.78% or 39.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -60.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.34, down -2.50% from $0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM), on the other hand, is trading around $46.63 with a market cap of $4.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 24 times at Legg Mason Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 257,556 shares. Insider sales totaled 214,686 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.88M shares after the latest sales, with -4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.30% with a share float percentage of 84.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Legg Mason Inc. having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.29 million shares worth more than $297.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.87 million and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.