Top attractive stock of the week – Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) is -61.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNRL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.07% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.82% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 37.15% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.17, the stock is -35.64% and -48.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 15.07% at the moment leaves the stock -57.14% off its SMA200. MNRL registered a loss of -61.53% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.00.

The stock witnessed a -53.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.80%, and is -18.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.60% over the week and 13.57% over the month.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $533.09M and $101.50M in sales. and $101.50M in sales Current P/E ratio is 56.34 and Fwd P/E is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.42% and -64.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brigham Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $31.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 275.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.40% in year-over-year returns.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL), with 502.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 118.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.25M, and float is at 7.12M with Short Float at 16.78%. Institutions hold 116.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 9.88 million shares valued at $211.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.92% of the MNRL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.26 million shares valued at $69.9 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.12 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $45.39 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $35.32 million.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRIGHAM BEN M, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that BRIGHAM BEN M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $9.83 per share for a total of $98300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89444.0 shares.

Brigham Minerals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that BRIGHAM BEN M (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $10.38 per share for $103800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79444.0 shares of the MNRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, CARTER HAROLD D (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $12.03 for $48120.0. The insider now directly holds 44,000 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL).