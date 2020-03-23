Top attractive stock of the week – Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) is -48.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and a high of $29.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.24% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.4% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.69, the stock is -38.43% and -48.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.24 million and changing 19.94% at the moment leaves the stock -45.89% off its SMA200. EPRT registered -33.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.41.

The stock witnessed a -52.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.58%, and is -29.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 44.24% over the week and 15.95% over the month.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $1.42B and $139.40M in sales. and $139.40M in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.27 and Fwd P/E is 16.02. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.72% and -56.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $41.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.00% in year-over-year returns.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Top Institutional Holders

289 institutions hold shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), with 995.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 100.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.25M, and float is at 90.95M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 99.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.24 million shares valued at $328.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.39% of the EPRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.19 million shares valued at $228.1 million to account for 10.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PGGM Investments which holds 7.06 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $175.24 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 6.61 million with a market value of $164.04 million.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sautel Stephen D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sautel Stephen D bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $9.30 per share for a total of $13950.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 212117.0 shares.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Neary Heather Leed (Director) bought a total of 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $8.99 per share for $9884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1100.0 shares of the EPRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, ESTES SCOTT A (Director) acquired 40,000 shares at an average price of $7.85 for $313920.0. The insider now directly holds 60,617 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT).