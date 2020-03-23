Top attractive stock of the week – Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is -8.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.12 and a high of $20.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.74% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.88% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 36.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is -33.83% and -29.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing 36.88% at the moment leaves the stock -13.43% off its SMA200. NOVA registered a gain of -1.83% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.35.

The stock witnessed a -47.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.05%, and is -8.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.66% over the week and 17.18% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $131.60M in sales. and $131.60M in sales Fwd P/E is 10.10. Distance from 52-week low is 66.18% and -51.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $32.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.20% year-over-year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), with 7.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.50% while institutional investors hold 95.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.07M, and float is at 39.42M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 87.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 36.88 million shares valued at $411.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 43.90% of the NOVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Newlight Partners LP with 9.64 million shares valued at $107.53 million to account for 11.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Handelsbanken Fonder AB which holds 3.04 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $33.97 million, while Magnetar Financial LLC holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $25.75 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Berger William J. SEC filings show that Berger William J bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $10.25 per share for a total of $10250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51564.0 shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Berger William J bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $7.70 per share for $53900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50564.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Berger William J acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $9.18 for $110160.0. The insider now directly holds 43,564 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).