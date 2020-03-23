Top attractive stock of the week – TC PipeLines LP (TCP)

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE: TCP) is -32.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.00 and a high of $44.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The TCP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.27% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.23% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 20.31% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.69, the stock is -16.99% and -26.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 8.59% at the moment leaves the stock -26.51% off its SMA200. TCP registered -22.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.00.

The stock witnessed a -29.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.41%, and is -15.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.55% over the week and 14.42% over the month.

and $403.00M in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.66 and Fwd P/E is 7.95. Profit margin for the company is 66.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.39% and -35.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC PipeLines LP (TCP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC PipeLines LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.23 with sales reaching $166.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 239.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in TC PipeLines LP (TCP), with 17.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.96% while institutional investors hold 89.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.73M, and float is at 52.31M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 68.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Energy Income Partners, LLC with over 8.43 million shares valued at $356.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the TCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 7.69 million shares valued at $325.11 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alps Advisors Inc. which holds 6.47 million shares representing 9.07% and valued at over $273.55 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 2.65 million with a market value of $111.97 million.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TC PipeLines LP (TCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

TC PipeLines LP (TCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) that is trading -94.50% down over the past 12 months. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is -87.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.69% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.46.