Top attractive stock of the week – Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is 224.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $7.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 58.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is -28.59% and -16.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing 11.71% at the moment leaves the stock 160.12% off its SMA200. TRIL registered 384.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 784.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.30.

The stock witnessed a -19.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 530.19%, and is -20.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.71% over the week and 22.11% over the month.

and $0.12M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 1288.77% and -58.09% from its 52-week high.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), with 64.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 34.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.97M, and float is at 67.46M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 34.79% of the Float.