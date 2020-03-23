Unsafe At Current Price? – Apergy Corporation (APY), Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Apergy Corporation (NYSE: APY) shares are -89.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.93% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -89.50% down YTD and -88.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -45.65% and -85.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the APY stock is a In-line, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Downgrade the stock as a Peer Perform on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.44. The forecasts give the Apergy Corporation stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.93% or 27.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.10% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, down -9.10% from $0.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.34 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 38,141 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 33,504. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,759 and 8,373 in purchases and sales respectively.

Todd Stephen M., a Director at the company, bought 4,410 shares worth $75005.0 at $17.01 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 7,349 APY shares valued at $124991.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $17.01 per share.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN), on the other hand, is trading around $27.98 with a market cap of $6.64B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 74.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.70% with a share float percentage of 54.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.