Unsafe At Current Price? – Aramark (ARMK), Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) shares are -55.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.35% or $1.16 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +101.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -58.85% down YTD and -55.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.74% and -54.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2020, Berenberg recommended the ARMK stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Sell on February 07, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the ARMK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.64. The forecasts give the Aramark stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.63% or 2.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.60% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.82, down -2.90% from $2.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.6 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 108 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 22,281,474 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,631. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,499 and 300 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mantle Ridge LP, a Director by deputization at the company, sold 874,149 shares worth $19.76 million at $22.60 per share on Mar 12. The COO, U.S. Food & Facilities had earlier bought another 23,400 ARMK shares valued at $497676.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $21.27 per share. ZILLMER JOHN J (Chief Executive Officer) bought 40,000 shares at $25.82 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $1.03 million while Mantle Ridge LP, (Director by deputization) sold 20,517,966 shares on Mar 11 for $533.67 million with each share fetching $26.01.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC), on the other hand, is trading around $6.26 with a market cap of $570.85M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.37 billion from $2.56 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $163000.0, significantly lower than the $192.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$185.14 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Harsco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 368,677 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,191 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.27M shares after the latest sales, with 40.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.60% with a share float percentage of 77.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harsco Corporation having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.94 million shares worth more than $274.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.56 million and represent 10.40% of shares outstanding.