Unsafe At Current Price? – Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI)

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares are -40.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.51% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.13% down YTD and -38.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.96% and -37.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 06, 2019, Stifel recommended the CLDR stock is a Hold, while earlier, JMP Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Outperform on September 05, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CLDR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.87. The forecasts give the Cloudera Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.12% or 13.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 233.30% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.25, up 9.30% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,582,989 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,033,416. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,197,288 and 557,966 in purchases and sales respectively.

Reasoner Scott, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 2,022 shares worth $13859.0 at $6.85 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 719,000 CLDR shares valued at $5.0 million on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $6.95 per share. MURTHY ARUN (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,673 shares at $6.88 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $45928.0 while Reasoner Scott, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,231 shares on Feb 14 for $68160.0 with each share fetching $10.94.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.18 with a market cap of $112.79M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82000.0. This represented a 99.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $28.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.71 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.85 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $46.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Arlington Asset Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 17,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,417 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 779.39k shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.90% with a share float percentage of 36.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arlington Asset Investment Corp. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company.