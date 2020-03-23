Unsafe At Current Price? – Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), National Instruments Corporation (NATI)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares are -68.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.40% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.95% and -70.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $1.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.63. The forecasts give the Colony Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.29% or 64.24%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 62.50% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.5, down -36.80% from -$2.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,601,744 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,387,968. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,461,642 and 1,387,968 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRACK THOMAS JR, a Executive Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 43,622 shares worth $502243.0 at $11.51 per share on Mar 19. The Executive Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 62,460 CLNY shares valued at $752202.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $12.04 per share. BARRACK THOMAS JR (Executive Chairman & CEO) bought 73,458 shares at $8.72 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $640342.0 while BARRACK THOMAS JR, (Executive Chairman & CEO) sold 16,251 shares on Mar 04 for $403579.0 with each share fetching $24.83.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI), on the other hand, is trading around $27.02 with a market cap of $3.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $46.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the National Instruments Corporation (NATI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NATI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $222.79 million. This represented a 39.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $367.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.43 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $1.65 billion from $1.63 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $237.98 million while total current assets were at $947.36 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $224.41 million, significantly lower than the $274.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $154.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 91 times at National Instruments Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 170,490 shares. Insider sales totaled 96,391 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 77 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -63.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 21.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.00% with a share float percentage of 109.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with National Instruments Corporation having a total of 425 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.37 million shares worth more than $548.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 11.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $521.13 million and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.