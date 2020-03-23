Unsafe At Current Price? – Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI), Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares are -74.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.62% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -74.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.92% and -73.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2017, Argus recommended the GCI stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on July 06, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GCI stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The forecasts give the Gannett Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.8% or 67.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 225.90% in the current quarter to -$0.19, down from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 105.90% from $0.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,884,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 201,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 725,344 and 201,608 in purchases and sales respectively.

MILLER MARIA M, a Director at the company, bought 25,638 shares worth $99988.0 at $3.90 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 GCI shares valued at $165000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $3.30 per share. SHEEHAN KEVIN M (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $3.90 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $195000.0 while WALL BARBARA W., (Director) bought 26,000 shares on Mar 05 for $100880.0 with each share fetching $3.88.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO), on the other hand, is trading around $20.48 with a market cap of $2.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Assured Guaranty Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 593,395 shares. Insider sales totaled 255,830 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.35M shares after the latest sales, with 11.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 88.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assured Guaranty Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.08 million shares worth more than $445.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 7.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $383.58 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.