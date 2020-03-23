Volatility Returns To Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) shares are -39.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.75% or $7.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.51% and -43.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the BURL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $138.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $251.52. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.13.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.60% in the current quarter to $1.32, up from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.14, up 8.40% from $7.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.21 and $1.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 109 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 300,105 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 410,942. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,000 and 40,247 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vecchio Jennifer, a President and CMO at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $445707.0 at $222.85 per share on Feb 03. The President and CMO had earlier sold another 2,000 BURL shares valued at $428818.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $214.41 per share. Kingsbury Thomas (Executive Chairman) sold 25,000 shares at $231.89 per share on Jan 10 for a total of $5.8 million while Kingsbury Thomas, (Executive Chairman) sold 25,000 shares on Dec 12 for $5.6 million with each share fetching $224.20.

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), on the other hand, is trading around $7.65 with a market cap of $1.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at PBF Energy Inc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 4,242,040 shares. Insider sales totaled 104,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 96.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.99 million shares worth more than $313.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.26 million and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.