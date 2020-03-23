Volatility Returns To Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), Eros International Plc (EROS)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) shares are -6.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.18% or $2.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.95% down YTD and -6.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.44% and 6.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Cleveland Research recommended the CALM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 17, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the CALM stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.00. The forecasts give the Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.56% or -33.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -800.00% in the current quarter to $0.21, down from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.74, down -9.90% from $1.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,653. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 17,025 and 1,953 in purchases and sales respectively.

Holladay Robert L Jr, a VP – General Counsel at the company, sold 1,200 shares worth $49932.0 at $41.61 per share on Apr 16. The Vice President Sales had earlier sold another 800 CALM shares valued at $33568.0 on Apr 16. The shares were sold at $41.96 per share.

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS), on the other hand, is trading around $1.63 with a market cap of $289.94M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Eros International Plc (EROS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EROS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $461.48 million. This represented a -561.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $69.75 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.09 billion from $1.51 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $56.9 million while total current assets were at $351.6 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $74.97 million, significantly lower than the $83.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $74.59 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.10% with a share float percentage of 117.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros International Plc having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paradice Investment Management, LLC with over 6.0 million shares worth more than $20.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Paradice Investment Management, LLC held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jeereddi Investments, LP, with the investment firm holding over 5.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.32 million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.