Volatility Returns To iRobot Corporation (IRBT), BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH)

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares are -23.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.83% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.28% down YTD and -23.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.64% and -25.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 24, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the IRBT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on January 16, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the IRBT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $38.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.08.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.34, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.59, up 6.40% from $2.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 237,563 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 93,421. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 172,286 and 45,112 in purchases and sales respectively.

ALI MOHAMAD, a Director at the company, sold 780 shares worth $47663.0 at $61.11 per share on Sep 04. The Director had earlier sold another 441 IRBT shares valued at $20374.0 on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $46.20 per share. Kao Ruey Bin (Director) sold 170 shares at $90.16 per share on Jul 08 for a total of $15327.0 while CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J, (EVP Human Resources, Corp Comm) sold 11,159 shares on Jun 20 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $95.00.

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH), on the other hand, is trading around $16.00 with a market cap of $1.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BMCH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $206.05 million. This represented a 76.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $890.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.91 billion from $1.88 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $245.85 million, significantly higher than the $210.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $156.46 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at BMC Stock Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 39,972 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 931.33k shares after the latest sales, with -83.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 65.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BMC Stock Holdings Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.7 million shares worth more than $163.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 3.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.61 million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.