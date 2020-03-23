Volatility Returns To Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) shares are -54.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.05% or $1.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +42.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.78% down YTD and -53.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.14% and -61.46% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PLNT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the PLNT stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $33.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $87.91. The forecasts give the Planet Fitness Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $65.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.07% or 47.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.30% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.87, up 11.60% from $1.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,440 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 600. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 145,228 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rondeau Christopher, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $1.01 million at $50.67 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Digital & Information Of had earlier bought another 2,000 PLNT shares valued at $106350.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $53.18 per share. LIVELY DORVIN D (President) bought 10,000 shares at $49.93 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $499284.0 while Fitzgerald Thomas J III, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 06 for $62958.0 with each share fetching $62.96.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), on the other hand, is trading around $25.10 with a market cap of $2.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $43.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Natera Inc. (NTRA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NTRA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -38.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $74.05 million. This represented a 11.04% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $83.24 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $582.66 million from $380.25 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $379.06 million while total current assets were at $523.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$63.44 million, significantly higher than the -$70.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$68.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Natera Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 443,839 shares. Insider sales totaled 483,632 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.22M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 74.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natera Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.73 million shares worth more than $226.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $167.65 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.