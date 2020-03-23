Volatility Returns To Sonoco Products Company (SON), Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) shares are -31.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.12% or $1.28 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.16% and -25.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the SON stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 20, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the SON stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.43. The forecasts give the Sonoco Products Company stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 34.97% or 11.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.84, down from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.6, up 1.80% from $3.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 118,177 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 95,257. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,224 and 10,872 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harrell James A. III, a VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND at the company, sold 101 shares worth $6262.0 at $62.00 per share on Dec 20. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 SON shares valued at $191657.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $47.91 per share. Harrell James A. III (VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND) sold 400 shares at $62.00 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $24800.0 while Cummings Harold G III, (Staff VP,Treasurer) sold 532 shares on Dec 11 for $32197.0 with each share fetching $60.52.

Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), on the other hand, is trading around $8.94 with a market cap of $38.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 3.56B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westpac Banking Corporation having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northern Trust Corporation with over 2.87 million shares worth more than $48.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Northern Trust Corporation held 8.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 2.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.79 million and represent 7.45% of shares outstanding.