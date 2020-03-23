Volatility Returns To Yext Inc. (YEXT), BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)

Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares are -24.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.17% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.24% down YTD and -21.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.94% and -34.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 16, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the YEXT stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on December 06, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the YEXT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.86. The forecasts give the Yext Inc. stock a price target range of $28.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.32% or 16.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to -$0.12, down from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.47, up 26.70% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 113 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 209 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,392,734 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,802,451. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,864 and 245,018 in purchases and sales respectively.

Distelburger Brian, a President at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $111911.0 at $11.19 per share on Mar 17. The Chief Technology Officer had earlier sold another 2,500 YEXT shares valued at $25450.0 on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $10.18 per share. Dixon Tom Christopher (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,500 shares at $13.33 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $33322.0 while Distelburger Brian, (President) sold 10,000 shares on Mar 10 for $133292.0 with each share fetching $13.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG), on the other hand, is trading around $4.52 with a market cap of $430.12M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.1 million. This represented a 96.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $207.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.62 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$287.8 million, significantly lower than the -$35.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$295.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 81,323 shares. Insider sales totaled 29,837 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 832.05k shares after the latest sales, with 10.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.90% with a share float percentage of 84.86M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. having a total of 213 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 20.0 million shares worth more than $204.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 23.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.91 million and represent 10.04% of shares outstanding.