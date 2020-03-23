Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Vs. Sempra Energy (SRE): Which Is Riskier?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) shares are -62.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.25% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -62.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -32.37% and -57.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, Compass Point recommended the WBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Stephens had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 24, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the WBS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.55. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.52.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1.00% in the current quarter to $0.9, down from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.55, down -2.10% from $4.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 146,685 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 66,543. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,028 and 34,586 in purchases and sales respectively.

CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH, a Director at the company, sold 1,500 shares worth $72104.0 at $48.07 per share on Feb 06. The Director had earlier sold another 1,500 WBS shares valued at $69965.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $46.64 per share. CIULLA JOHN R (President & CEO) bought 2,300 shares at $45.25 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $104075.0 while Pettie Mark, (Director) sold 4,000 shares on Nov 04 for $185280.0 with each share fetching $46.32.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), on the other hand, is trading around $99.64 with a market cap of $34.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $162.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Sempra Energy over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 59,787 shares. Insider sales totaled 60,595 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 298.12k shares after the latest sales, with 20.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.50% with a share float percentage of 291.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sempra Energy having a total of 1,163 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 29.23 million shares worth more than $4.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.67 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.