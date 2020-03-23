Well positioned to deliver growth? – Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) shares are -44.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.69% or $2.1 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -44.27% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.51% and -41.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the ARW stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on January 13, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the ARW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $46.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $81.50. The forecasts give the Arrow Electronics Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.93% or 2.38%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.40% in the current quarter to $1.23, down from the $1.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.11, down -4.30% from $7.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.21 and $1.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 63 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 230,166 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 243,183. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 140,652 and 68,606 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kerins Sean J, a President, Global ECS at the company, sold 13,061 shares worth $1.06 million at $81.44 per share on Nov 08. The Chairman, President & CEO had earlier sold another 60,122 ARW shares valued at $4.84 million on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $80.45 per share. Morris Mary Catherine (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 2,700 shares at $80.00 per share on Nov 08 for a total of $216000.0 while HAMILTON GAIL, (Director) sold 1,950 shares on Nov 08 for $158828.0 with each share fetching $81.45.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), on the other hand, is trading around $1.19 with a market cap of $113.00M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 16.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.69% with a share float percentage of 65.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company.