Well positioned to deliver growth? – Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares are -87.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.33% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -88.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.37% and -82.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TOPS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 93.33.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), on the other hand, is trading around $19.13 with a market cap of $4.92B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $49.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 764,256 shares. Insider sales totaled 563,130 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.16M shares after the latest sales, with 5.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.50% with a share float percentage of 202.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. having a total of 489 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.0 million shares worth more than $1.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.67 million and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.