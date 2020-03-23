Well positioned to deliver growth? – United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) shares are -16.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.75% down YTD and -19.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.11% and -16.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Jefferies recommended the UMC stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the UMC stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.43. The forecasts give the United Microelectronics Corporation stock a price target range of $3.54 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.83. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.01% or -21.86%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.2, up 18.90% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), on the other hand, is trading around $22.28 with a market cap of $32.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KHC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.51 billion. This represented a 76.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.54 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$10.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $101.45 billion from $102.82 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.55 billion, significantly higher than the $2.57 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.78 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at The Kraft Heinz Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 316,946 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.47M shares after the latest sales, with -72.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 316.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Kraft Heinz Company having a total of 1,325 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares worth more than $10.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 26.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 56.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 billion and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.