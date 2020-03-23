Well positioned to deliver growth? – Xunlei Limited (XNET), Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares are -45.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.89% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.60% and -40.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Xunlei Limited stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.58% or 77.58%.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), on the other hand, is trading around $144.82 with a market cap of $12.80B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $301.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Align Technology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 237,392 shares. Insider sales totaled 170,968 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 36 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.55M shares after the latest sales, with 3.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.80% with a share float percentage of 72.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Align Technology Inc. having a total of 979 institutions that hold shares in the company.