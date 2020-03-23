What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 9.47% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.94% or $0.37 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.65% down YTD and 15.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.84% and -38.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, ROTH Capital recommended the BLDP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.86 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.15. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 29.51.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.13, up 24.40% from -$0.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), on the other hand, is trading around $45.02 with a market cap of $2.13B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $88.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.73 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KOD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $568000.0. This represented a 96.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $358.87 million from $68.92 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $124.68 million while total current assets were at $339.23 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$39.15 million, significantly lower than the -$29.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$39.58 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Kodiak Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 2,402,663 shares. Insider sales totaled 8,533 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 41.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.13M shares after the latest sales, with 37.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 31.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kodiak Sciences Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 11.05 million shares worth more than $794.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 24.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 4.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $293.28 million and represent 9.18% of shares outstanding.