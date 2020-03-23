What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (CSOD), Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares are -56.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.88% or $0.95 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.03% and -56.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Mizuho recommended the CSOD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 25, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CSOD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.80. The forecasts give the Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $33.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.66% or 22.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.50% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.49, up 9.10% from $1.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.28 and $0.42. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 158 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 914,825 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,288,564. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 818,360 and 415,704 in purchases and sales respectively.

Swartz Brian L, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 5,001 shares worth $187888.0 at $37.57 per share on Mar 06. The Chief Administrative Officer had earlier sold another 2,913 CSOD shares valued at $109441.0 on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $37.57 per share. Goldin Mark (Chief Technology Officer) sold 2,632 shares at $37.57 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $98884.0 while Weiss Adam J., (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 4,226 shares on Feb 28 for $171829.0 with each share fetching $40.66.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM), on the other hand, is trading around $10.63 with a market cap of $5.36B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Kimco Realty Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 782,918 shares. Insider sales totaled 362,528 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.47M shares after the latest sales, with 6.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.30% with a share float percentage of 419.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 694 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.81 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 39.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $819.66 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.