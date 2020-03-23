What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Five Below Inc. (FIVE), Truist Financial Corporation (TFC)

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares are -58.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.36% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -57.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -31.48% and -55.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the FIVE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 13, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FIVE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $52.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $133.12. The forecasts give the Five Below Inc. stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $59.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.53% or 11.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.03, up 7.80% from $3.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 149,704 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 183,892. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 24,411 and 6,769 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vellios Thomas, a Director at the company, sold 60,000 shares worth $8.0 million at $133.31 per share on Oct 17. The Executive Vice President had earlier sold another 5,000 FIVE shares valued at $591157.0 on Jan 24. The shares were sold at $118.23 per share. BULL KENNETH R (CFO & Treasurer) sold 7,103 shares at $130.13 per share on Jun 12 for a total of $924290.0 while BARCLAY KATHLEEN S, (Director) sold 2,500 shares on Apr 18 for $352145.0 with each share fetching $140.86.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC), on the other hand, is trading around $30.04 with a market cap of $44.93B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 150 times at Truist Financial Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 103 times and accounting for 1,985,554 shares. Insider sales totaled 515,133 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 47 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 56.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.81M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.30% with a share float percentage of 1.34B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Truist Financial Corporation having a total of 1,652 institutions that hold shares in the company.