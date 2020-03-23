What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) shares are -5.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.05% or $0.32 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.70% down YTD and -1.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.85% and -4.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 14, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the GO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 29, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the GO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $42.44. The forecasts give the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.57% or 11.94%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 30 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,026,161 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 29,481,547. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 341,124 and 16,251,124 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gray Lindsay E., a VP Corporate Controller at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $60320.0 at $30.16 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier sold another 2,000 GO shares valued at $58560.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $29.28 per share. Herman Thomas F (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $32.25 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $64500.0 while Gray Lindsay E., (VP Corporate Controller) sold 2,000 shares on Feb 14 for $64800.0 with each share fetching $32.40.

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.05 with a market cap of $27.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SUP’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $119.77 million. This represented a 61.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $310.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$4.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.31 billion from $1.4 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $162.84 million, significantly higher than the $156.12 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $98.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 31 times at Superior Industries International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 487,722 shares. Insider sales totaled 175,396 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.60% with a share float percentage of 22.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Superior Industries International Inc. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.09 million shares worth more than $7.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D.C. Capital Advisors, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 1.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.43 million and represent 4.78% of shares outstanding.