What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) shares are -44.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.15% or $3.57 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -43.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.66% and -45.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the HLT stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 18, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the HLT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $111.32. The forecasts give the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $123.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.92% or -12.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.20% in the current quarter to $0.81, up from the $0.8 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.03, up 2.20% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $1.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 468,364 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 336,287. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 455,023 and 290,613 in purchases and sales respectively.

Campbell Kristin Ann, sold 36,186 shares worth $4.13 million at $114.06 per share on Feb 12. The insider had earlier sold another 35,325 HLT shares valued at $4.0 million on Feb 13. The shares were sold at $113.32 per share.

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI), on the other hand, is trading around $70.89 with a market cap of $8.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at PerkinElmer Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 75,794 shares. Insider sales totaled 33,512 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 972.79k shares after the latest sales, with 6.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.90% with a share float percentage of 110.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PerkinElmer Inc. having a total of 623 institutions that hold shares in the company.