What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV), Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares are -67.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.13% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.76% down YTD and -65.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.28% and -62.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 16, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw recommended the KTOV stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 21, 2017. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.00. The forecasts give the Kitov Pharma Ltd stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.92% or 97.92%.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), on the other hand, is trading around $3.69 with a market cap of $492.21M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Costamare Inc. (CMRE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CMRE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $837000.0. This represented a 99.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $124.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.82 billion from $3.02 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $250.39 million, significantly higher than the $140.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $188.42 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 77.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.00% with a share float percentage of 61.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Costamare Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.92 million shares worth more than $46.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 4.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.47 million and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.