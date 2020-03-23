What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR), e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) shares are -72.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.95% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -72.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -44.27% and -74.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, CapitalOne recommended the SNR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, CapitalOne had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on November 04, 2019. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SNR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.13. The forecasts give the New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.78% or 70.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.23, up 19.00% from -$0.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 837,332 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 101,833. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 486,771 and 101,833 in purchases and sales respectively.

Milner David H., a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $241280.0 at $4.83 per share on Mar 11. The Director had earlier bought another 37,315 SNR shares valued at $130382.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $3.49 per share. SAVAGE ROBERT F JR (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $5.48 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $274160.0 while SAVAGE ROBERT F JR, (Director) bought 50,000 shares on Mar 09 for $275505.0 with each share fetching $5.51.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF), on the other hand, is trading around $8.73 with a market cap of $497.96M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 71 times at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 88,100 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,272,488 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 66 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -61.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24.81M shares after the latest sales, with -14.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.30% with a share float percentage of 36.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with e.l.f. Beauty Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC with over 3.9 million shares worth more than $62.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Marathon Partners Equity Management, LLC held 7.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.3 million and represent 7.36% of shares outstanding.