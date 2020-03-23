What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) shares are -9.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.11% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.77% down YTD and -11.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.96% and 9.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, Gordon Haskett recommended the SFM stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Market Perform on March 18, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the SFM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.57. The forecasts give the Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.31% or -10.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 107.70% in the current quarter to $0.48, up from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.29, up 8.50% from $1.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 404,463 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 71,318. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 132,953 and 19,663 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sanders Dan J, a Chief Operations Officer at the company, sold 652 shares worth $11059.0 at $16.96 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 SFM shares valued at $65263.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $13.05 per share. Lombardi Brandon F. (Chief HR & Legal Officer) sold 652 shares at $16.96 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $11058.0 while Frumkin Theodore Edward II, (Chief Development Officer) sold 499 shares on Mar 06 for $8463.0 with each share fetching $16.96.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG), on the other hand, is trading around $183.86 with a market cap of $17.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $245.61 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 290 times at RingCentral Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 376,411 shares. Insider sales totaled 392,271 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 245 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -200.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 12.94M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 74.94M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RingCentral Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 10.19 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 13.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 billion and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.