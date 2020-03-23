What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), CoreCivic Inc. (CXW)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares are -30.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.50% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.49% and -32.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TBLT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.14. The forecasts give the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.0% or 72.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW), on the other hand, is trading around $9.90 with a market cap of $1.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at CoreCivic Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 599,222 shares. Insider sales totaled 123,695 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.42M shares after the latest sales, with 61.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 117.68M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CoreCivic Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.2 million shares worth more than $316.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $255.94 million and represent 12.36% of shares outstanding.