What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Trimble Inc. (TRMB), Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares are -37.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.65% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.29% down YTD and -34.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.29% and -43.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 09, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the TRMB stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TRMB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.67. The forecasts give the Trimble Inc. stock a price target range of $58.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.17% or 16.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.80% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 1.30% from $1.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 80 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,304,388 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,107,896. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,653 and 198,369 in purchases and sales respectively.

MATTHEWS DARRYL R, a SVP & Sector Head at the company, sold 11,943 shares worth $545056.0 at $45.64 per share on Feb 21. The Sr. Vice President had earlier sold another 6,700 TRMB shares valued at $264927.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $39.54 per share. PEEK MARK S (Director) sold 15,000 shares at $45.87 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $687977.0 while Shepard Julie A, (Vice President Finance) sold 15,838 shares on Feb 19 for $726964.0 with each share fetching $45.90.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR), on the other hand, is trading around $1.22 with a market cap of $109.24M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.96 million. This represented a 78.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $189.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $900.08 million from $912.61 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $72.29 million, significantly higher than the $63.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $27.48 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Newpark Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 17,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,145 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.20% with a share float percentage of 86.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newpark Resources Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company.