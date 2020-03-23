What should you know before buying stock in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE: HEP) is -39.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.57 and a high of $30.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.32% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.44% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.42, the stock is -22.79% and -36.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.26 million and changing 22.33% at the moment leaves the stock -44.65% off its SMA200. HEP registered -52.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.18.

The stock witnessed a -42.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.87%, and is 8.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.03% over the week and 15.03% over the month.

and $532.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.07. Profit margin for the company is 42.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.26% and -56.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $134.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP), with 59.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.69% while institutional investors hold 74.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.90M, and float is at 45.67M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 32.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.67 million shares valued at $147.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.32% of the HEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 6.41 million shares valued at $142.03 million to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 3.95 million shares representing 3.75% and valued at over $87.51 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $38.76 million.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Norwood Kenneth, the company’s VP and Controller. SEC filings show that Norwood Kenneth bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $7.22 per share for a total of $25270.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43492.0 shares.

Holly Energy Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Norwood Kenneth (VP and Controller) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $15.46 per share for $46380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39992.0 shares of the HEP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, MATTSON ERIC L (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $27.55 for $55100.0. The insider now directly holds 3,198 shares of Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP).

Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -42.15% down over the past 12 months. HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is -57.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.