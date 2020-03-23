What should you know before buying stock in Internap Corporation (INAP)

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is -89.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $5.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The INAP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 97.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -77.41% and -86.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.07 million and changing 8.39% at the moment leaves the stock -93.86% off its SMA200. INAP registered -97.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8000 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8600.

The stock witnessed a -87.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.32%, and is -65.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 109.80% over the week and 46.92% over the month.

Internap Corporation (INAP) has around 640 employees, a market worth around $3.33M and $297.80M in sales. and $297.80M in sales Profit margin for the company is -27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.75% and -97.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Internap Corporation (INAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Internap Corporation (INAP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Internap Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82 with sales reaching $72.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Internap Corporation (INAP) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in Internap Corporation (INAP), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.43% while institutional investors hold 42.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.94M, and float is at 24.78M with Short Float at 10.73%. Institutions hold 39.06% of the Float.

Internap Corporation (INAP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Internap Corporation (INAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $2.28 per share for a total of $4561.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Internap Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 16 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) sold a total of 37 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 16 and was made at $4.68 per share for $173.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the INAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 15, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) disposed off 75 shares at an average price of $4.63 for $348.0. The insider now directly holds 10,037 shares of Internap Corporation (INAP).

Internap Corporation (INAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) that is trading 43.75% up over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -8.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.76% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.49.